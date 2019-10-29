Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for Regions Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RF has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Regions Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on Regions Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.74.

RF stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other Regions Financial news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $104,932.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,482 shares in the company, valued at $506,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $585,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,033.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,845 shares of company stock worth $2,323,616. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

