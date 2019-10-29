Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.87

Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and traded as low as $4.69. Regis Resources shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 2,114,792 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 14.98.

Get Regis Resources alerts:

In other Regis Resources news, insider James Mactier purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.14 ($3.64) per share, with a total value of A$51,360.00 ($36,425.53).

Regis Resources Company Profile (ASX:RRL)

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, evaluates, and develops gold projects in Australia. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated to the west of Sydney in Central West New South Wales.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.