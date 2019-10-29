Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) Short Interest Down 68.9% in October

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the September 15th total of 227,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of REKR stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. Rekor Systems has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,028.10% and a negative net margin of 21.22%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rekor Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 2.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

