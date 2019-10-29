Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €64.06 ($74.49).

EPA:RNO opened at €49.69 ($57.77) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €52.81. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

