Renew (LON:RNWH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RNWH. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Renew in a report on Friday, September 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Renew alerts:

LON RNWH opened at GBX 370 ($4.83) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $281.36 million and a PE ratio of 13.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.90. Renew has a 12 month low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 438 ($5.72). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 384.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 398.86.

In other Renew news, insider Sean Wyndham-Quin purchased 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 367 ($4.80) per share, with a total value of £10,000.75 ($13,067.75).

Renew Company Profile

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.