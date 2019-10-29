Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives GBX 440.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 440.63 ($5.76).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.95) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.95) price target (up previously from GBX 381 ($4.98)) on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 447.90 ($5.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,033,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,450,000. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of GBX 296.80 ($3.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 470.70 ($6.15). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 450.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 417.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

