Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on REPL. Roth Capital started coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Replimune Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Replimune Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Replimune Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of REPL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 79,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,333. The company has a market cap of $494.31 million, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Coffin sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $413,462.50. Also, COO Colin Love sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $191,812.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,500. Insiders own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Replimune Group by 793.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Replimune Group by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Replimune Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 186,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 536,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 36,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

