Requisite Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.5% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 195.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 120.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.98. 18,676,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,540,664. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $296.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $32.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,104. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.