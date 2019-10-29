Requisite Capital Management LLC Buys 133,783 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,783 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 6.9% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $17,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,334 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 84.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 61,683 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,258,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 92.5% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares during the period.

MEAR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,982 shares. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12.

