Requisite Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Requisite Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1,281.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 548.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.89, for a total value of $2,467,655.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,905.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.94, for a total value of $553,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,023.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,986 shares of company stock valued at $9,245,137. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.05. 100,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,242. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.58. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $187.08 and a 1-year high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $608.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.78 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (down previously from $315.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “inline” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $300.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nomura downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.73.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

