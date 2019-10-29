Requisite Capital Management LLC Takes $453,000 Position in Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Village Farms International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 32,788.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VFF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $29.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Village Farms International stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,877. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.44 million and a PE ratio of -74.09.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $41.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

