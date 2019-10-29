Research Analysts Set Expectations for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.57 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.59.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FBHS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.70.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $60.67 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $35.27 and a 12-month high of $61.78. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth about $19,282,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,270,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,601,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider David Randich sold 11,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $725,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $581,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,406 shares of company stock worth $1,687,965 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

