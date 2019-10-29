Resource America Inc. Has $7.35 Million Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Resource America Inc. decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up 5.5% of Resource America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Resource America Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 286,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $36.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,987. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.66. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $36.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $26,529.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,101.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $32,354.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,084.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,240 shares of company stock worth $114,739. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

