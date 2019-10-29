Resource America Inc. Invests $1.83 Million in Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Resource America Inc. bought a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 292,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000. Sutter Rock Capital makes up about 1.4% of Resource America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at $624,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at $10,483,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at $275,000. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sutter Rock Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:SSSS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $8.39.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a net margin of 108.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sutter Rock Capital Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sutter Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutter Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.