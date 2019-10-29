Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Retail Opportunity Investments updated its FY19 guidance to $1.10-1.12 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,012. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Capital One Financial raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 target price on Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

