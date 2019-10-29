Reviewing Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) & Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Corelogic alerts:

93.0% of Corelogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Corelogic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Corelogic and Autohome, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corelogic 1 5 1 0 2.00 Autohome 0 5 5 0 2.50

Corelogic currently has a consensus price target of $44.57, indicating a potential upside of 11.46%. Autohome has a consensus price target of $100.12, indicating a potential upside of 14.95%. Given Autohome’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Autohome is more favorable than Corelogic.

Profitability

This table compares Corelogic and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corelogic 1.83% 18.36% 4.28% Autohome 39.33% 29.47% 21.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corelogic and Autohome’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corelogic $1.79 billion 1.79 $121.86 million $2.36 16.94 Autohome $1.05 billion 9.77 $417.57 million $3.75 23.23

Autohome has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Corelogic. Corelogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autohome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Corelogic has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autohome has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autohome beats Corelogic on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS). The PIRM segment combines property information, mortgage information, and consumer information to deliver housing market and property-level insights, predictive analytics, and risk management capabilities. It also offers proprietary technology and software platforms to access, automate, or track the information and assist its clients with decision-making and compliance tools in the real estate industry, insurance industry, and the single and multifamily industry. This segment primarily serves commercial banks, mortgage lenders and brokers, investment banks, fixed-income investors, real estate agents, MLS companies, property and casualty insurance companies, title insurance companies, government agencies, and government-sponsored enterprises. The UWS segment combines property, mortgage, and consumer information to provide comprehensive mortgage origination and monitoring solutions, including underwriting-related solutions, and data-enabled valuations and appraisals. This segment also provides proprietary technology and software platforms to access, automate, or track the information and assist its clients with vetting and onboarding prospects, and meeting compliance regulations, as well as understanding, diagnosing, and monitoring property values. It primarily serves mortgage lenders and servicers, mortgage brokers, credit unions, commercial banks, fixed-income investors, government agencies, and property and casualty insurance companies. The company was formerly known as The First American Corporation and changed its name to CoreLogic, Inc. in June 2010. CoreLogic, Inc. was incorporated in 1894 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums. It also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites and mobile applications; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites. In addition, Autohome Inc. operates Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform that facilitates direct vehicle sales and commission-based services; provides iOS- and Android-based applications to allow its users to access its content; and offers technical support and management consulting services. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Autohome Inc. is a subsidiary of Yun Chen Capital Cayman.

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.