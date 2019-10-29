Reviewing Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) & Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Slack (NYSE:WORK) and Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Slack alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Slack and Donnelley Financial Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack 0 7 10 0 2.59 Donnelley Financial Solutions 1 0 2 0 2.33

Slack presently has a consensus target price of $35.81, indicating a potential upside of 66.80%. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 56.62%. Given Slack’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Slack is more favorable than Donnelley Financial Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Slack and Donnelley Financial Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slack $400.55 million 29.16 -$140.68 million N/A N/A Donnelley Financial Solutions $963.00 million 0.40 $73.60 million $2.16 5.22

Donnelley Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Slack.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.4% of Slack shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Donnelley Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Donnelley Financial Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Slack and Donnelley Financial Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack N/A N/A N/A Donnelley Financial Solutions 6.94% 26.93% 6.63%

Summary

Donnelley Financial Solutions beats Slack on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs. It offers technology-enabled filing solutions for corporate clients within its capital markets offerings that allow U.S. public companies to comply with applicable U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regulations, including filing agent services, digital document creation, and online content management tools that support their corporate financial transactions and regulatory reporting; solutions to facilitate clients' communications with their shareholders; and virtual data rooms and other deal management solutions. The company also provides technology-enabled filing solutions for alternative investment and insurance investment companies, including cloud-based tools for creating and filing high-quality regulatory documents, as well as solutions for investors designed to improve the speed and accuracy of their access to investment information. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.