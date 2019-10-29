Reviewing Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) and Hennessy Advisors (NYSE:HNNA)

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) and Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Federated Investors alerts:

This table compares Federated Investors and Hennessy Advisors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors $1.14 billion 2.76 $220.30 million $2.39 12.95 Hennessy Advisors $54.59 million 1.54 $20.61 million N/A N/A

Federated Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Hennessy Advisors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of Federated Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Federated Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.7% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Federated Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Federated Investors pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Federated Investors and Hennessy Advisors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Investors 1 3 2 0 2.17 Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Federated Investors currently has a consensus target price of $30.17, suggesting a potential downside of 2.50%. Given Federated Investors’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Federated Investors is more favorable than Hennessy Advisors.

Profitability

This table compares Federated Investors and Hennessy Advisors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors 19.73% 28.32% 15.52% Hennessy Advisors 26.84% 16.61% 11.25%

Risk & Volatility

Federated Investors has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federated Investors beats Hennessy Advisors on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.