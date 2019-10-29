Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $22,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,648,000 after acquiring an additional 50,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,873,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total value of $256,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregg Winiarski sold 73,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $18,612,117.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,315,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,078 shares of company stock worth $32,653,046 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $227.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.42 and its 200 day moving average is $231.36. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $158.29 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.99%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nomura increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $282.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.16.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

