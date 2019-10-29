Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,240 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American Financial Group were worth $21,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,435,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 9,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $997,943.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,106 shares in the company, valued at $12,971,663.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total transaction of $479,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,610,427.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,659 shares of company stock valued at $16,533,319 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

AFG opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. American Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $84.18 and a one year high of $109.80.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

