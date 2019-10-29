Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 533,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Aqua America were worth $23,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Aqua America during the 2nd quarter worth $463,972,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aqua America by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,785,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,636,000 after buying an additional 3,475,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aqua America by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,422,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,892,000 after buying an additional 3,264,786 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aqua America during the 2nd quarter worth $107,118,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua America during the 2nd quarter worth $99,797,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aqua America news, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III purchased 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.35 per share, with a total value of $49,982.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,012. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III purchased 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $49,973.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,247.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WTR stock opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Aqua America Inc has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $218.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.07 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 17.18%. Aqua America’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aqua America Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on shares of Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 price target on shares of Aqua America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.09.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

