Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,546 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.41% of MAXIMUS worth $20,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in MAXIMUS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 26,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in MAXIMUS by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of MAXIMUS in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In other MAXIMUS news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,496 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $502,985.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $77,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,496 shares of company stock worth $4,398,575. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMS opened at $74.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.56. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The health services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $730.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.72%. MAXIMUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from MAXIMUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

