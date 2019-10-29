Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,371 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Carlisle Companies worth $22,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,502,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,645,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,974,000 after buying an additional 40,320 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.14.

CSL stock opened at $155.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.01 and a 1 year high of $156.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $1,097,220.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,418.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor bought 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $147.27 per share, with a total value of $102,647.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,221 shares in the company, valued at $916,166.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

