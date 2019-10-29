Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Grows Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark accounts for 2.1% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $11,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 1.3% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.5% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.4% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.4% in the second quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,248,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,965,868.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,788,861.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,649. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMB stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.62. 635,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,574. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.38. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

