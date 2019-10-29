Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Purchases 826 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD traded up $7.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.74. 748,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,437. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.42 and a 52 week high of $232.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Citigroup set a $260.00 target price on Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.53.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.