Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Sells 1,768 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,997 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $108.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,078. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.58. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $114.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

In other Target news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 8,412 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $878,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $413,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,478 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,363 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

