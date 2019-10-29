Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.0382 on Top Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $19.45 million and approximately $735,325.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0382 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Upbit, C2CX and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011044 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001045 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Gate.io, Upbit, OKEx, Binance, DragonEX, Huobi and C2CX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

