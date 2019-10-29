River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,502 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 31,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 201,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $346,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,665. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.90. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $98.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

