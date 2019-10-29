River Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Huntsman accounts for approximately 1.2% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Huntsman worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 246.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 54.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at $199,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

Shares of HUN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.74. 119,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,238. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

