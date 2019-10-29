River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 45 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 2.0% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,541,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 140,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,353,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.09.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $789,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.47, for a total transaction of $6,665,359.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,102,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,329,219,161.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,920 shares of company stock valued at $34,871,273 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $274.24. 2,879,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,653. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $293.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.75 and a 200 day moving average of $265.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

