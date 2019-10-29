River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 32,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Danaher by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,868,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.86.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at $422,808,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,994. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.27 and its 200 day moving average is $137.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $147.33. The stock has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

