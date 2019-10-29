River Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 43.7% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 11,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.8% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 265,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,011,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTB stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.83. The company had a trading volume of 34,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,512. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.66. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $133.78 and a one year high of $176.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.10%.

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.62.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.96, for a total transaction of $167,263.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,371 shares in the company, valued at $206,966.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William J. Farrell II sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $502,927.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,996.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,828 shares of company stock valued at $770,668 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

