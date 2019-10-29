Rockhopper Exploration Plc (LON:RKH) Insider Samuel John Moody Purchases 851 Shares

Rockhopper Exploration Plc (LON:RKH) insider Samuel John Moody bought 851 shares of Rockhopper Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £153.18 ($200.16).

Rockhopper Exploration stock traded down GBX 0.18 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 18.16 ($0.24). 600,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,249. Rockhopper Exploration Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 17.20 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The firm has a market cap of $83.12 million and a P/E ratio of -5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 21.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

