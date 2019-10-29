Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

RCKY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.77. 2,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,947. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.27. The company has a market cap of $205.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.53. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director Michael L. Finn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $59,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,681.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,084,000 after buying an additional 34,095 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 330,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 88,114 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 285,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 57,416 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 252,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 222,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 34,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

