Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

RYCEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,316,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after buying an additional 123,932 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

RYCEY opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

