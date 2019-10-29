Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 731 Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,187 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter worth $550,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 42.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 23.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter worth $35,221,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 6.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 242,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $60,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $80,552.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,972 shares of company stock worth $193,672. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASB. ValuEngine raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of ASB opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. Associated Banc Corp has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.55 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

