Royal Bank of Canada Buys 25,735 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,735 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 22.2% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $109,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 33.3% in the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 76.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

AMC opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 0.85. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $19.88.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

AMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie set a $16.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush set a $15.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

