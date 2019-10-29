Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MHI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 93,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 40,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MHI stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

