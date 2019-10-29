Royal Bank of Canada Lowers 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $165.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Friday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.08.

MMM traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.70. The stock had a trading volume of 235,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,343. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.67. The firm has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. 3M has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 192,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in shares of 3M by 10.7% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 21,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of 3M by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

