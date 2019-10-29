Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 5,603 Shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.35% of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF stock opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.