Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,060 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6,218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, insider Mario Clemente acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $31,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Hardin acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $39,325.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,165.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $29.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

