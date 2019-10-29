Royal Bank of Canada Sells 3,929 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 8.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 18.3% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 40,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 300.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. 18.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MQY opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

