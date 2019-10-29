Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 255 ($3.33). UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RBS. Shore Capital lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 418 ($5.46) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 268.77 ($3.51).

LON RBS opened at GBX 218.90 ($2.86) on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176.55 ($2.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 211.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 217.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.27.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

