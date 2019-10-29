Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RDSB. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,600 ($47.04) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, July 12th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,660 ($34.76) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,870.77 ($37.51).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

RDSB stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,334.50 ($30.50). 4,578,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 2,160 ($28.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.59). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,310.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,435.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.