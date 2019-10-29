RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 193 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $16,712,928.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,519 shares of company stock valued at $58,596,988. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.07. 1,632,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,838,476. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $86.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.85 and a 200-day moving average of $114.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

