Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.56

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.56 and traded as high as $8.56. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 30 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Rubicon Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 1.95%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 92,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 3.46% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 31.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

