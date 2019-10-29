Ryo Currency Price Hits $0.0188 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $285,497.00 and $1,211.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,333.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.31 or 0.02039358 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.24 or 0.03185167 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00646697 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00633837 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010126 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00052873 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00420188 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010750 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 15,276,967 coins and its circulating supply is 15,159,655 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency.

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

