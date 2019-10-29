Samuel Heath and Sons (LON:HSM) Shares Up 13.2%

Shares of Samuel Heath and Sons PLC (LON:HSM) shot up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92), 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.46).

The stock has a market cap of $6.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 265.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 303.56.

About Samuel Heath and Sons (LON:HSM)

Samuel Heath & Sons PLC designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products in the builders' hardware and bathroom field in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bathroom products, such as lavatory, bidet, and tub faucets, as well as faucet ancillaries; shower valves, shower heads and shower arms, hand showers, shower hoses, slider rails, and wall outlets and body jets; and bathroom accessories comprising toilet roll holders, soap dishes and liquid soap dispensers, towel rings, rails and shelves, tumblers, shelf units, robe hooks, toilet brush sets, towel stands, toothbrush holders, trolleys and stands, soap and sponge trays, shower seats, grab rails, light pulls, mirrors, shower baskets, cotton wool holders, and waste bins.

