SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) Short Interest Update

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 82.0% from the September 15th total of 835,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SD. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the second quarter valued at $7,162,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the second quarter valued at $5,172,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 116.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 636,416 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 342,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 174,332 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 40.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 97,775 shares during the period. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SD stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.67. SandRidge Energy has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $75.39 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

