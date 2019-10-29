Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the September 15th total of 103,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 94,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 97,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 48,476 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,137,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. 14.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Sapiens International from $5.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

